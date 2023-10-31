Bob Dylan debuts surprise cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Dance Me to the End of Love’

Bob Dylan delighted his fans with a surprise cover of Leonard Cohen’s classic song ‘Dance Me to the End of Love’ at his Montreal concert on Sunday, October 29.

The cover was performed live for the first time by Dylan, who had previously released the cover on his website and YouTube channel as part of his ongoing series of ‘Murder Most Foul’ playlists. Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

The cover received a standing ovation from the audience at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts, where Dylan performed as part of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Tour. The tour is Dylan’s first in Canada since 2017, and features songs from his latest album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, as well as some of his classics and covers. The tour began in Milwaukee on October 2, and will end in Boston on November 19.

Dylan and Cohen had a mutual respect and friendship for each other throughout their careers. They first met in 1966 at the Newport Folk Festival, and performed together on several occasions, such as at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 and at Cohen’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

Actor Timothée Chalamet has recently revealed he is working alongside the team who assisted Austin Butler for Elvis as part of his preparations to play Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

Explaining that he has been “Dylan-ing hard” to play the role, by rereading Dylan’s memoir Chronicles released in 2004, Chalamet explained, “You need your ability to imagine, your ability to observe, and your ability to experience.”

“And if any one of those is compromised, your ability to create is compromised in some way.” However, Chalamet has yet to meet Dylan himself.