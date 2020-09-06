Bob Marley’s influence on surfing and skateboarding explored in new docu-series

Bob Marley’s influence on surfing and skateboarding has been explored in the most recent episode of the late reggae legend’s Legacy docu-series.

This year marks what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday. To celebrate the life of one of music’s most influential artists, a documentary series that explores the ‘One Love’ singer’s impact has been launched.

A description of Legacy describes it as “a year-long audio and visual odyssey, featuring 12 newly crafted stories exploring Bob Marley’s impact today in celebration of #BobMarley75.”

The series will also include Marley sessions with live covers by today’s artists, and “the Visual Legend” with 14 all new music videos.

The latest episode, Ride Natty Ride, sees a number of Jamaicans discuss how they started surfing and skateboarding, as well as the reggae icon’s musical ties to the pastimes. It features interviews with Shama “Superman” Beckford, Ivah Wilmot, skateboarders Froggboss WellRaggedy and Kaya Wheeler, and Marley’s friend, Neville Garrick.

Watch the episode below:

‘Ride Natty Ride’ follows the episodes ‘Punky Reggae Party’, ‘Rhythm Of The Game’ – which examined his passion for football – ‘Righteousness’ and ‘Women Rising’.

Meanwhile, Toots And The Maytals, Ziggy Marley and Ringo Starr have teamed up on a new cover of a Bob Marley classic.

The new collaboration, which appears on Toots And The Maytals’ new album ‘Got To Be Tough’, also features Starr’s son Zak Starkey and Sly And Robbie’s Sly Dunbar.

The musicians have put their own spin on ‘Three Little Birds’, transforming it into an upbeat, horn-laced track. Starr provides percussion on the song, while Ziggy Marley and Frederick “Toots” Hibbert swap vocals.