Bob Saget apologises after blocking Car Seat Headrest fans on Twitter

Stand-up comedian Bob Saget has apologised after he blocked a number of Car Seat Headrest fans on Twitter.

The incident that sparked the social media situation began over a decade ago, when Car Seat Headrest mastermind Will Toledo released his album ‘4’, including a song called ‘The Ghost Of Bob Saget’, a reference to Asscastle, a comic created by a friend of Toledo’s.

In relation to the comic, which had Saget’s ghost as a character, Toledo sang in the song: “Last night, I was haunted by the ghost of Bob Saget/ He said ‘You’re more or less than just a f***t’ / I put on a dress and followed him to heaven / But first, I gave him a blowjob outside the 7-Eleven.”

Advertisement

Over the past few days, the song has resurfaced online and fans have been discussing it on Twitter. As a result, many of them tweeted about how they were then blocked by Saget.

WHAT THE FUCK I DONT THINK IVE EVER EVEN TWEETED AT HIM pic.twitter.com/A30yTRpnwr — gray 🐁 (@twinfantasyx) August 15, 2021

After the news of Saget blocking the fans led his name to begin trending on Twitter, the comedian apologised for the act, and sent well-wishes to Car Seat Headrest.

“Apologies to all the people I’ve blocked over the years,” he tweeted yesterday (August 16). Just can only let positive stuff in.

“If I could block myself I would. And sending Car Seat Headrest my very best.”

In response, Toledo tweeted from the Car Seat Headrest account: “Bob, you were in a comic my friend wrote a while ago! From there, it became a whole thing.”

Bob, you were in a comic my friend @partydogge wrote a while ago! From there, it became a whole thing. https://t.co/nh7QlJb16v — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) August 16, 2021

Advertisement

Car Seat Headrest released their latest album, ‘Making A Door Less Open’, last year via Matador. Reviewing the album upon its release, NME wrote: “Toledo’s band have pulled into new areas with sophistication. Will this collection alienate meat-and-potatoes fans, as that knowing album title suggests? Perhaps – but it’s unlikely the band will care. Far from experiencing growing pains, Car Seat seem to have had a lot of fun here.”

Since then, the band have released two companion EPs to the album – a remix EP, and various covers of songs that influenced the album.