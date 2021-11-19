Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’

Bob Vylan have announced a new album called ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’ – listen to the track ‘GDP’ below.

The London duo will release the record on April 22 via their own Ghost Theatre label. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Having dropped ‘Pretty Songs’ over the summer, the band have further previewed their next full-length effort – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘We Live Here’ – with the ferocious ‘GDP’. It comes with a self-directed official video.

Bob Vylan explained: “This single explores a lot of the topics we’re known for, racism, class, social struggles in a way that may not be so obvious on first listen but when you hear lines about friends being stabbed because they come from a place and live a lifestyle that encourages violence to get what you want, you can’t help but ask yourself, ‘Well how did that environment begin?’.

“The chorus tells you outright, ‘What good is talking about the GDP if I’m struggling to get by?'”

As for the forthcoming ‘Bob Vylan Presents…’, the group said that the album “is allowing us the space to showcase different sides of our personalities” over its eclectic 14 tracks.

“We don’t want to give the same thing over and over again, so we’re tackling topics in a different way this time. It’s serious and funny, it’s communal and obnoxious, it’s many things at any given time, and it’s a concept project,” they continued.

“It explores the idea of paying your way through life and the expense of living in a society that places money above all else. It explores the places we’ve come from and the extremes we’ve seen people go to in order to survive.

“It also looks at the nuances around money in our society, the less obvious connections, like the world of advertising and art having to align with advertisers values in order to be given a platform, as well as the price of healthy eating, the cost of technology not necessarily on our pockets but on our lives.”

‘Bob Vylan Presents…’ also includes the songs ‘Walter Speaks’, ‘Health Is Wealth’, ‘He Sold Guns’ and ‘Drug War’. You can see the full tracklist and official artwork below.

1. ‘Walter Speaks’

2. ‘Wicked & Bad’

3. ‘Big Man’

4. ‘Take That’

5. ‘Health Is Wealth’

6. ‘He Sold Guns’

7. ‘Must Be More’

8. ‘Pretty Songs’

9. ‘Turn Off The Radio (Radio Single)’

10. ‘GDP’

11. ‘Bait The Bear’

12. ‘Phone Tap (Alexa)’

13. ‘Drug War’

14. ‘Whatugonnado?’

Bob Vylan recently supported Biffy Clyro on their intimate ‘Fingers Crossed’ UK tour, and this week hit the road with The Offspring and The Hives.

Meanwhile, Bob Vylan has been named as a new patron of the Music Venue Trust. It comes after the band participated in the MVT and National Lottery’s Revive Live gig series earlier this year.