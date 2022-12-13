The Itchyworms, Kamikazee and more to perform at Bobapalooza Music Festival

Bobapalooza Music Festival has unveiled its artist lineup, including acts like The Itchyworms and Kamikazee.

Yesterday (December 12), the festival shared its official poster which revealed the artists performing at the event. Happening on February 25 next year at the Globe Circuit Grounds in Makati City, the event is dubbed as the “grandest music and arts festival” and will feature more than 15 artists onstage.

Joining the aforementioned bands are Parokya Ni Edgar, Ebe Dancel, Mayonnaise, December Avenue, Franco, Urbandub, Join The Club and Tanya Markova. Six other musicians are set to play at the festival, plus one more surprise artist. Along with musical acts, there will also be live art by Blic, Meowinism and more.

Tickets are slated to go on sale via SM Tickets tomorrow (December 14).

Following Bobapalooza, The Itchyworms are set to embark on their first-ever US tour from late March to early April. The band will have nine stops, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Kamikazee will also be performing overseas next year. The rock outfit will fly to Taiwan for their sold-out show on January 22 at Gangnan L’amour Nanliao, Hsinchu City.

The lineup for Bobapalooza Music Festival 2023 so far is:

The Itchyworms

Kamikazee

Parokya Ni Edgar

Ebe Dancel

Mayonnaise

December Avenue

Franco

Urbandub

Join The Club

Tanya Markova

CHNDTR

Underclass

Criminal Cinema

Nemic

Abcd

Zarckaroo