Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison in New York.

The rapper, real name Ackquille Jean Pollard, was previously sentenced to seven years in prison in October 2016 after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession as part of a plea deal.

Confirming his release in a statement, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community said: “At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility. Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026.”

The rapper, widely known for his 2014 hit ‘Hot N***a’, was denied parole back in September. He was ordered at the time to serve his maximum sentence (December 11, 2021) in prison.

However, The New York Times reported last month that a fresh review by the Department of Corrections restored Shmurda’s credit for “good institutional behaviour”, ensuring that he was eligible for conditional release on February 23.

“Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me,” Shmurda wrote in an Instagram Story prior to his release. “I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Following his conditional release, Shmurda will be on parole until 2026.

Migos rapper Quavo previously claimed that he will be on hand to pick him up from prison, according to Billboard.

“I’m going to get my guy,” the frontman said. “I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir. It’s gonna be big.”