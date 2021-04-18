Bobby Shmurda has teased upcoming collaborations with DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert and more following his release from prison.

The rapper – whose real name is Ackquille Pollard – was freed from jail in New York back in February, after serving seven years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession.

Appearing on the Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks podcast, Shmurda discussed an upcoming album that’s in the works, including some high-profile collaborations.

“Man, we got so much new music coming,” Shmurda said. “We got music coming with the biggest artists, from Maino, Quavo, DaBaby, 42 [Dugg], Uzi, Rowdy [Rebel], Jay. There is so much shit coming out it’s gonna be a hot summer.”

Listen to the interview below.

Following his release from prison, Shmurda said he wants to be a “role model” moving forwards. In a new interview, the rapper spoke about how the letters received from fans when he was in prison impacted him.

“It was 2016, I was in the box,” he told GQ. “A six-year-old girl wrote to me; she said I was her favourite rapper.”

He added: “That just let me know the kids are watching me, and I have to be a role model.”

Since Pollard was released from jail, streams of his music have increased by over 600 percent. When news of the rapper’s imminent release from prison broke on Monday, February 22, and when he was freed the following day, streams of his music tallied up at 3.7million in the US, up 624 per cent from the previous two-day period.

On the day of his release, Migos rapper Quavo was on hand to personally pick Shmurda up from prison in his private jet.