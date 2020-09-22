Bobby Shmurda to remain in prison until 2021 after being denied parole

New York rapper Bobby Shmurda will remain in prison until 2021 after he was denied parole.

The rapper, real name Ackquille Jean Pollard, was arrested back in 2014 on conspiracy and weapons possession charges.

Shmurda initially pleaded not guilty, before he eventually entered a plea deal and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 for 4th degree conspiracy and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession.

Shmurda’s mother Leslie Pollard said earlier this year that she was “very confident” that the rapper would be granted parole, with plans even put in place for him to release new music upon his release.

TMZ now report that the parole has not been granted, and Shmurda will now likely remain in prison until his release date of December 11, 2021.

The news came from an interview held between Shmurda and the Board Of Parole last week (September 15).

In addition to his seven year sentence, Shmurda was later sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 for promoting prison contraband, with the four years served concurrently with his original sentence.

Late last year, Migos‘ Quavo announced after visiting Shmurda in prison that the band were set to release a new collaboration with the rapper, entitled ‘ShMigos’.

“Jus Talked Bobby Shmurda Lil Bro In Great Spirits Bout To Touch Turf Soon!!!” Quavo wrote. “SHMIGO ALERT 2020!!!”