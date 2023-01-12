Fictional band from ‘Bocchi The Rock!’ anime outsell Stray Kids and NCT Dream on Billboard Japan charts

A fictional Japanese rock outfit Kessoku Band from hit anime series Bocchi The Rock! have reportedly outsold K-pop acts Stray Kids and NCT Dream on the Billboard Japan charts.

READ MORE: The 10 best Asian TV shows of 2022

Revealed via Billboard Japan, Kessoku Band from Bocchi The Rock! clinched the top spot on Billboard Japan’s Top Album Sales chart for the period of December 26, 2022 until January 1, 2023 with 73,244 copies sold.

In comparison, NCT Dream’s ‘CANDY’ sold 32,312 copies to earn the second spot while VA’s ‘HiGH & LOW THE WORST BEST ALBUM’ took the third spot with 18,397 copies sold. The fourth and fifth positions were secured by Snow Man and SUPER JUNIOR with 9,533 copies sold and 9,457 copies sold respectively.

Advertisement

In a separate chart for Top Downloaded Albums during the week of December 28, Kessoku Band once again topped the charts, with ELLEGARDEN’s ‘The End Of Yesterday’ taking the second spot and Stray Kids’ ‘SKZ – REPLAY’ taking the third. Japanese vocaloid musician Ado’s soundtrack for One Piece Film Red earned the fourth spot while Knight A’s ‘A BYSS’ took the fifth spot.

Based on the popular manga series of the same name, Bocchi The Rock!‘s anime follows the story of an introverted teen who picks up the guitar, hoping it would give her the chance to make new friends, eventually forming a rock band with her schoolmates.

Bocchi The Rock! first premiered in October 2022 before wrapping up its first season on December 25.