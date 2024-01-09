BODEGA announce new album ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ and share lead single ‘Tarkovski’

BODEGA have announced their new LP ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ and have shared its lead single ‘Tarkovski’.

Along with the release of ‘Tarkovski’ the New York band – comprised of Ben Hozie, Nikki Belfiglio, Dan Ryan, Adam See and Adam Shumski – also made the B-side to the single, ‘Adaptation of the Truth About Marie’, available exclusively from Bodega’s Bandcamp.

Speaking about ‘Tarkovski’ in a press release, Hozie said: “‘Tarkovski’ is a pun on the famous Russian director and skiing; I was enamoured by his book “Sculpting in Time” but found that many of his professed rules and guidelines for filmmaking were broken by his own filmmaking practices.”

He continued: “Theory never really gets at what you want and applying theory to the chaotic practice of art making (while still useful and essential) is like skiing down a wild slope.”

Directed by Luca Balser, the track’s accompanying video stars Belfiglio’s mother and quotes the climactic candle-carrying sequence in Tarkovsky’s 1983 feature-length ‘Nostalghia’ but quickly veers from studied long takes into punchy pop vogueing.

BODEGA’s third LP ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ is a complete remake of Hozie and Belfiglio’s old band, BODEGA BAY’s sole album which was a 33 track self-released LP from 2015.

A press release describes the album as a “concept album about the current corporate mentality of underground/indie rock, where the band simultaneously desecrate and

celebrate a certain indie rock cannon, hoping to redeem its’ ‘fall from grace’ like

foolish missionaries who inherited a stained formal tradition that needs to change in order to become meaningful again.”

‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ is set for release on April 12 via their new label home under Chrysalis Records.

‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’ track list is:

1. ‘Dedicated To The Dedicated’

2. ‘G.N.D. Deity’

3. ‘Bodega Bait’

4. ‘Tarkovski’

5. ‘Major Amberson’

6. ‘Stain Gaze’

7. ‘Webster Hall’

8. ‘ATM’

9. ‘Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Drum’

10. ‘Protean’

11. ‘Born Into By What Consumes’

12. ‘Cultural Consumer I’

13. ‘Cultural Consumer II’

14. ‘Cultural Consumer III’

15. ‘City Is Taken’

It will be available on digital, CD and a silver coloured vinyl paired with a 20 page lyric booklet. Rough Trade will also have an exclusive run of 100 lino prints, handmade, numbered and signed by Belfiglio. You can pre-order it here.

The band have also announced a number of live dates across the Spring in support of the record in the US. Check out the list of full tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

BODEGA 2024 US live dates are:

JANUARY

10 – Brooklyn, NY, US – TV Eye

MARCH

12 – 16 – SXSW, US – Austin

APRIL

19 – Boston, MA, US – Rockwell

20 – Montreal, QC, CA – Bar le Ritz

21 – Toronto, ON, CA – Garrison

22 – Cleveland, OH, US – Beachland Tavern

23 – Chicago, IL, US – Schubas

25 – Pittsburgh, PA, US – Club Café

27 – Washington, DC, US – Comet Ping Pong

29 – Atlanta, GA, US – The Earl

30 – Savannah, GA, US – El Rocko

MAY

1 – Tampa, FL, US – Hooch and Hive

2 – Miami, FL, US – Gramps

3 – Jacksonville, FL, US – The Walrus

4 – Charlotte, NC, US – Snug Harbor

24 – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

25 – London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

BODEGA’s last release was 2022’s ‘Broken Equipment’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME said: “It’s a striking and welcome way to end the album, and for a band with complex philosophies and critical theories to burn, BODEGA’s most vital moments come when they lower their guard down and just let it all out.”