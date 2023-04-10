NewsMusic News

Bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son found a month after disappearance

A recovery effort was launched after they were reported missing in March

By Arusa Qureshi
Chuck Morris
Chuck Morris. Credit: Lotus/Facebook

After a month-long search, the bodies of Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris and his 20-year-old son, Charley, have been found.

Authorities made the announcement yesterday (April 9), sharing that the bodies had been found 24 days after they went missing on March 16.

The two embarked on a kayaking trip in the Ozark Mountains and following an unsuccessful search, a recovery effort was launched.

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” read a post by the band.

“With help from the K9 team, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temperature, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. It is unknown how long these efforts may take,” it continued. “While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced the news in a Facebook post, writing: “After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck-Father) and Charles Morris V (Charley-son) have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel.”

Missing Kayakers RecoveredApril 9, 2023On March 16, 2023 the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began search efforts for…

Posted by Benton County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 9, 2023

In a tribute post on Sunday, Lotus shared a message from the Morris family: “Our family was informed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that Charley Morris has been found. We have concluded the cause of his death was drowning. The teams are still actively searching for Chuck Morris, but we continue to have faith in their work.”

Lotus formed in the ’90s and were known for their mix of instrumental and electronic music. They had played a number of shows this year, with a series of upcoming club and festival dates later in the year. However, it is currently unclear whether the band will continue to play these shows.

The group are due to play a number of benefit shows for the Morris family on April 21 and 22 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado, at XL Live in Harrisburg, PA on May 5, and on May 6 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The band wrote in the tribute: “Thank you all for the outpour of support from around the world – we feel it and love you just as much! We look forward to meeting many of the Lotus fans at the upcoming benefit concerts in Denver, Harrisburg, and New York. Please purchase tickets at lotusvibes.com.”

See more tributes below.

