Watch Bohan Phoenix perform during Brooklyn Nets’ AAPI Heritage Night

Chinese rapper Bohan Phoenix returned to the Barclays Center to perform at the Brooklyn Nets-Orlando Magic game last November 28, local time.

The rapper performed in the middle of the crowd during the lead-up to the game’s fourth quarter. Before the game, he also released a new music video for ‘Possible’ off his latest album, ‘Cities are for Fools’.

the homie had Barclays on tilt for @BrooklynNets AAPI night. We really used to dream about stuff like this 🤯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/K1CYUT8P2t — Ashan (@ashan) November 29, 2022

Advertisement

The night’s performance was part of the Brooklyn Nets’ Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Night celebrations, which includes new merchandise featuring visual artist Shawna X as well as a feature on the team’s small forward Yuta Watanabe paying a visit to the Keio Academy of New York’s varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

This is Bohan Phoenix’s second time this year performing for the Brooklyn Nets. In April, he performed ‘Overseas’ and ‘3 Days in Chengdu’ as part of a half-time show. In a description of a video of the performance, the rapper shared: “To call New York my second home, and then being able to perform at The Barclays Center? After seeing Jay-Z and Kanye perform there? That was truly special… Shout out to all the day ones that carried me through these years, we’re just getting started.”

The rapper has consistently spoken out about issues surrounding the Asian-American community. Last year, he released ‘but i still love you’ in response to COVID-19 related hate crimes that rocked New York.