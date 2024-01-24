Boiler Room announces 2024 world tour featuring Giggs, Chase & Status and more

Boiler Room has announced a 2024 world tour, which will feature the likes of Giggs, Chase & Status, Rico Nasty, Skream, Benga and more.
- READ MORE: Giggs – ‘Now Or Never’ review: surprise mixtape sees UK rap star step aside for the next gen
Yesterday (January 23), the electronic music promoters and livestream platform announced the second edition of its world tour, which will make stops in 25 cities across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bogota, New Delhi, Lagos, London, Mumbai, New York, São Paolo, Seoul, Shanghai and Toronto. A full list of the confirmed dates on the world tour can be found below and on Boiler Room’s official website.
Alongside the world tour’s dates, Boiler Room has also announced the first wave of acts who will play for the events. The line-up includes drum and bass staples Chase & Status, rappers Giggs and Rico Nasty, and dubstep veterans Skream and Benga. Others announced for the line-up include 999999999, Ahadadream, Armand Van Helden, Avalon Emerson, Flowdan, Rebekah, Saoirse, Zach Fox, and more. In a press release, Boiler Room has stated that the events will also focus on “[spotlighting] and [supporting]” local acts and communities, as per the 2023 edition of the world tour.
While some of the cities have yet to announce their respective dates, prospective punters can register for the events via Boiler Room’s official website. Locations for the events have also yet to be announced.
Boiler Room began their world tour series of events last year, which included events in Bristol, Milan, New York City, Mumbai, Mexico City, Melbourne, Seoul, Amsterdam, Sydney and Singapore. The events, which were reportedly attended by over 200,000 people, featured highlights including Chase & Status’ and Sara Landry’s respective viral sets in London. Included in that year’s line-up were Bonobo, 999999999, UFO, Overmono, Joy Orbison, HAAi, Mall Grab and more.
Boiler Room’s 2024 World Tour dates are:
APRIL:
TBA – Buenos Aires, Argentina
MAY:
TBA – Paris, France
17 – Miami, Florida, United States
JUNE:
01 – Toronto, Canada
22 – Milan, Italy
TBA – Chicago, Illinois, United States
JULY:
13 – New York City, New York, United States
AUGUST:
25 – London, England
SEPTEMBER:
21 – Los Angeles, California, United States
TBA – Seoul, Korea
TBA – Tokyo, Japan
OCTOBER:
26 – Melbourne, Australia
TBA – Manchester, England
NOVEMBER:
TBA – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
DECEMBER:
07 Dec – Sydney, Australia
DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED:
Bogotá, Columbia
New Delhi, India
Lagos, Nigeria
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
São Paulo, Brazil
Boiler Room’s 2024 World Tour Lineup is:
999999999
Ahadadream
Anotr
Armand Van Helden
Avalon Emerson
Bambounou B2B Mama Snake
Ben UFO B2B Pangaea B2B Pearson Sound
Bradley Zero
Cassie Raptor
Chase & Status
Club Heart Broken
Djrum
Elli Acula
Flowdan
Giggs
I Hate Models
Live From Earth
Mala
Marlon Hoffstadt B2B Malugi
Moonshine
Nooriah
Optimo (Espacio)
Rebekah
Rico Nasty
Rosey Gold
Saoirse
Sara Landry
Sherelle
Simo Cell B2B Toma Kami
Skream & Benga
Teletech
Tony Humphries
VTSS
Yung Singh
Zach Fox