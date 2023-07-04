Boiler Room to make Singapore debut this July

The world-famous Boiler Room party series is finally set to make its highly anticipated debut in Singapore this July.

As part of Heineken’s 150th anniversary party, the beer brand is bringing the beloved Boiler Room to Singapore for the first time ever since its inception in 2010. The event in Singapore will be a two-day affair, featuring some of the city-state’s most iconic DJs, as well as talent from across the region and around the globe.

Titled Heineken presents Destination Good Times, the two-day party will take place on July 28 and 29 at the Tanjong Pagar Distripark from 5:30pm till 10:30pm on both days. Check out the complete line-up below.

Advertisement

Single-day passes are available for just SGD$38, while two-day passes cost $60. Each ticket comes with two free Heineken beers. Get your tickets here.

The Boiler Room powered by Heineken Singapore line-up is:

July 28:

Jenn Chunes

Bongomann

A’alely x PETYET

Dean Chew ft. Kaye

Alex Kassian

July 29:

Helios XL

Zig Zach b2b Sivanesh

Kindergarchy

Kamma and Masalo

Asia’s most recent Boiler Room party took place at the Maho Rasop festival in Bangkok last November, which featured sets from Asa Moto, Pete TR, Thaistick, Chalo, Marmosets and rEmPit g0dDe$$ among others.

Other past Boiler Room parties in Asia have been held in Bali, India , Kuala Lumpur and more.