BOL4 announces cities for 2023 ‘Love.zip’ Asia tour

South Korean singer BOL4 will be holding her ‘Love.zip’ Asia tour later this year.

On June 23, BOL4 shared a new poster to Twitter unveiling the stops of her upcoming ‘Love.zip’ Asia tour later this year. While the singer has yet to share specific dates and venues, she will be performing in Macau, Tokyo, Jakarta and Singapore sometime this year.

Advertisement

The announcement comes about two months after her April concerts in Seoul and Taipei, which were held around the release of her mini-album ‘Love.zip’ that month.

That record had included three lead singles: ‘Chase Love Hard’ featuring Hwang Min-hyun, ‘Friend The End’ and ‘사랑이 이별이 돼 가는 모습이’ (‘The way love turns into a breakup’).

‘Love.zip’ had marked the musician’s third release as a solo act after the departure of Woo Ji-yoon from the musical project in early 2020. That record was preceded by her seventh and sixth mini-album s‘Seoul’ in April 2022 and ‘Puberty Book II Pum’ in 2020.

In other K-pop news, former NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun has announced dates and venues for his upcoming 2023 ‘Unveil’ Asia tour. The singer-actor will be performing in Seoul this August, before heading to Taipei, Bangkok, Macau, Jakarta and Manila.

Hwang had made his debut as a soloist back in February with the release of his mini-album ‘Truth or Lie’ and its lead single ‘Hidden Side’, marking his first music since NU’EST’s disbandment last year.