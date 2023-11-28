BOL4 teases holiday mini-album ‘Merry Go Round’, announces Seoul concert

South Korean singer BOL4 has announced her holiday mini-album ‘Merry Go Round’ and an upcoming Seoul concert.

Yesterday (November 27), BOL4 announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she will be releasing a brand-new mini-album called ‘Merry Go Round’ on December 12 at 6pm KST.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, BOL4’s new project will “be composed of winter-themed seasonal tracks”, with more details set to arrive in the coming days.

The singer will also hold two concerts at the Kyung Hee University’s Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, South Korean on December 30 and 31 in celebration of the release. Tickets of the concerts will go on sale December 4 via Ticketlink.

‘Merry Go Round’ will be BOL4’s second release of 2023, following her April mini-album ‘Love.zip’. That release featured the singles ‘Friend the End’ and ‘Chase Love Hard’, featuring Hwang Min-hyun.

BOL4 is currently a one-person band, featuring the singer-songwriter Ahn Ji-young. The Korean act first debuted in 2016 as a duo, before original member Woo Ji-yoon left in 2020.

In other K-pop news, Taeyeon of K-pop group Girls’ Generation has released her new solo single ‘To. X’, from her new mini-album of the same name. The project’s release comes after a nearly year-long delay.

Meanwhile, South Korean police have lifted a travel ban placed on musician G-Dragon, who is currently under investigation for suspected drug use. The Big Bang member has so far denied all allegations against him.