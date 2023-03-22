BOL4 announces Seoul and Taipei concerts ahead of new mini-album

South Korean singer BOL4 is set to hold three concerts in South Korean and Taiwan ahead of her new mini-album.

On Monday (March 20), the musician announced on Twitter that she will be holding three concerts around the release of her upcoming mini-album ‘Love.zip’, due out April 16.

Ahead of the the project’s release, BOL4 will hold a concert at the Taipei International Convention Center in Taiwan on April 15. The upcoming show will be the singer’s first live gig in the self-ruled island since 2019.

Following the release of ‘Love.zip’, the singer will hold a two-day concert at the Olympic Hall in Jamil, Seoul on April 29 and 30. More information about ticketing for the concerts is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

BOL4 has since released an album scheduler for ‘Love.zip’, detailing the roll out for the mini-album. Notably, the scheduler also includes a release date of her Seoul concerts, on March 29 at 6pm KST.

The roll out of ‘Love.zip’ will also include the release of a mood sampler, several visualiser teasers, a couple of TikTok previews and more. Check out the full album scheduler below.

BOL4, which originally begin as a duo with Woo Ji-yoon, is the musical project of singer-songwriter Ahn Ji-young. Woo left the duo in 2020 after four years.

Last year, BOL4 released her seventh mini-album ‘Seoul’, which featured the hit single of the same name. Prior to that, she dropped the project ‘Puberty Book II Pum’ in 2020