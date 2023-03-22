BOL4 announces Seoul and Taipei concerts ahead of new mini-album

South Korean singer BOL4 is set to hold three concerts in South Korean and Taiwan ahead of her new mini-album.
On Monday (March 20), the musician announced on Twitter that she will be holding three concerts around the release of her upcoming mini-album ‘Love.zip’, due out April 16.
Ahead of the the project’s release, BOL4 will hold a concert at the Taipei International Convention Center in Taiwan on April 15. The upcoming show will be the singer’s first live gig in the self-ruled island since 2019.
Following the release of ‘Love.zip’, the singer will hold a two-day concert at the Olympic Hall in Jamil, Seoul on April 29 and 30. More information about ticketing for the concerts is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
[𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒆]
⠀
볼빨간사춘기(BOL4) Mini Album '사랑.zip'
⠀
▫ 𝗔𝗹𝗯𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲
2023.04.16. 6PM
⠀
▫ 𝗦𝗲𝗼𝘂𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁
2023.04.29-30
@올림픽공원 올림픽홀
⠀
▫ 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝗽𝗲𝗶 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁
2023.04.15
@TICC#볼빨간사춘기 #BOL4 #사랑_zip #BOL4_사랑_zip pic.twitter.com/E4ZGCrXTnp
— BOL4_Official (@BOL4_Official) March 20, 2023
BOL4 has since released an album scheduler for ‘Love.zip’, detailing the roll out for the mini-album. Notably, the scheduler also includes a release date of her Seoul concerts, on March 29 at 6pm KST.
The roll out of ‘Love.zip’ will also include the release of a mood sampler, several visualiser teasers, a couple of TikTok previews and more. Check out the full album scheduler below.
[𝑨𝒍𝒃𝒖𝒎 𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒍𝒆𝒓]
⠀
볼빨간사춘기(BOL4) Mini Album '사랑.zip'
⠀
▫ 𝗔𝗹𝗯𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲
2023.04.16. 6PM
⠀
▫ 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁
2023.04.29-30
@올림픽공원 올림픽홀#볼빨간사춘기 #사랑_zip #BOL4 #BOL4_사랑_zip#단독콘서트 #BOL4_Concert pic.twitter.com/erz3qU3Mfa
— BOL4_Official (@BOL4_Official) March 22, 2023
BOL4, which originally begin as a duo with Woo Ji-yoon, is the musical project of singer-songwriter Ahn Ji-young. Woo left the duo in 2020 after four years.
Last year, BOL4 released her seventh mini-album ‘Seoul’, which featured the hit single of the same name. Prior to that, she dropped the project ‘Puberty Book II Pum’ in 2020