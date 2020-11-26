Bombay Bicycle Club to play debut album in full on livestream next month

Bombay Bicycle Club are set to play their debut album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ in full in a new live-streamed gig next month.

The gig comes as the band prepare to release a new live album on December 11, recorded at their Brixton Academy gig last year where they played the 2009 debut in its entirety.

For the livestream, the band will return to London’s Konk Studios on December 15, where they recorded the debut album in 2008 and 2009. Fans who have pre-ordered the live album will be granted admission to the show, or can purchase a separate ticket to the show for £5.50.

Advertisement

“We’re looking forward to revisiting this album in a special one-off performance and then we’re entirely focused on new music which we hope to get to you next year,” the band said of the upcoming show.

Speaking of the Brixton gig which is the setting for the new live album, the band said: “This was a particularly special night for us in any case – seriously a show that we’ll all remember forever – and especially considering what’s happened since, we’re grateful we have a memory like this to keep us all going until live music can resume.”

Bombay Bicycle Club released their comeback album ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ at the start of the year. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Despite a handful of lacklustre moments on the album, ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ permeates the band’s trademark sound with fresh ideas. Everything else may have gone wrong – but in amongst the chaos it sure is good to have Bombay Bicycle Club back.”

Speaking to NME about the album, the band’s Jamie MacColl said that “to all intents and purposes, we had broken up” after their 2014 album ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’.