Bombay Bicycle Club’s Ed Nash shares “optimistic’ new song ‘Plumes’

Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Ed Nash has released an “optimistic’ new single called ‘Plumes’ – listen below.

The band’s bassist, who formerly had a solo project called Toothless, now records and performs his own material under his own name. ‘Plumes’ is released on Nash’s own label, Bangers & Nash, and follows a string of solo releases: ‘Mad World’ featuring Liz Lawrence, ‘Say Anything’, ‘When’ and ‘Think You Feel The Same’.

Nash said of the song: “‘Plumes’ was written and extensively tinkered with at my home studio during the endless dark evenings this past winter…certainly the bleakest winter I’ve ever had. ‘Plumes’ was my escape from this. ‘Plumes’ is air rising, birds flying and beautiful decorative colours. This is a song of optimism, about breaking free and looking ahead at better things to come.”

Advertisement

It’s not known if ‘Plumes’ if part of a future album release or is a standalone single.

Elsewhere, Lost Village Festival has confirmed that Bombay Bicycle Club will join Caribou, Four Tet and Arlo Parks in playing this year’s event.

The Lincolnshire festival is set to return from August 26-29, promising an eclectic line-up that takes in all of the above acts.

Bombay Bicycle Club’s frontman Jack Steadman, meanwhile, has been busy working on his Mr Jukes solo side project, which currently sees him collaborate with rapper Barney Artist.

Advertisement

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist release their debut joint project, ‘The Locket‘, next Friday (July 2).