Jim-E Stack has announced his new album ‘Ephemera’, and with it a song featuring Bon Iver.

‘Jeanie’, the next taste from Stack’s follow-up to 2014’s ‘Tell Me I Belong’, hears Bon Iver’s (aka Justin Vernon) vocals cut and spliced across a glitchy electronic track.

‘Ephemera’ boasts a guest list of Empress Of, Kacy Hill, Octavian, and others. The album is released on October 30 via AWAL.

Other singles from the album include ‘Sweet Summer Sweat’ (feat. Dijon), ‘Good Enough’ (feat. Ant Clemons), and ‘Note To Self’.

Stack (real name James Stack) also co-produced and co-wrote the recent Bon Iver song ‘AUATC‘, which features vocals by Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis, among others.

‘Ephemera’ tracklist:

01. ‘Note to Self’ [feat. Empress Of]

02. ‘Jeanie’ [feat. Bon Iver]

03. ‘Sweet Summer Sweat’ [feat. Dijon]

04. ‘Be Long 2’

05. ‘Lost Man’ [feat. Octavian]

06. ‘One Shot’ [feat. Bearface]

07. ‘Good Enough’ [feat. Ant Clemons]

08. ‘Can We’ [feat. Kacy Hill]

Meanwhile, in other Bon Iver news, the US musician turned his song ’22 (OVER S∞∞N)’ from his 2016 album ‘22, A Million‘ into a voter registration PSA during an appearance on US TV.

Vernon performed an extended version of the track on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last Thursday (September 24). Yellow text appeared over his face during the clip, telling viewers: “Wisconsin, register to vote online or by mail by Wednesday, October 14, 2020”.

The US presidential election takes place on November 3 and will see Democratic nominee Joe Biden challenge Donald Trump for the presidency.

Bon Iver released ‘i,i’, last year, which NME called “something different” but “always as compelling as the Bon Iver of yesteryear” in a five-star review.