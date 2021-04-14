Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon previews new Big Red Machine track with Taylor Swift

Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon has previewed a new song which features Taylor Swift – you can listen to the snippet of the track, believed to be by Vernon’s side project Big Red Machine, below.

Vernon worked with Swift on her recent albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, both of which were released last year.

While broadcasting on Instagram Live yesterday (April 13), Vernon shared a brief audio clip of an unreleased song featuring Swift’s vocals.

“That’s the awesome Taylor one. I think this should be the single,” Vernon can be heard saying in the clip, which you can watch below.

Preview of the new track ft. #TaylorSwift

According to fans on the Bon Iver Reddit page, the Instagram Live saw Vernon previewing tracks from the next record by Big Red Machine – his side project with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, who has worked closely with Swift on her music over the past year.

The livestream also included a preview of a song featuring both Anaïs Mitchell and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold.

Last week saw Vernon joining TikTok. Writing on his personal Twitter account, Vernon said that the video-sharing app makes him “feel differently” about social media.

“TikTok is extremely worth checking out. I’ve found a lot of positivity, education, and music there,” he said. “Makes me feel different about social media. Oddly, hopeful. Here’s my profile. No need to follow, but you can see what I see there…”