Bonnaroo 2024: Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.. lead line-up

Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.. and more have been announced to headline Bonnaroo 2024.

READ MORE: The most anticipated album releases of 2024

The festival will return to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee between June 13 and 16. In addition to its headliners, a stacked lineup of acts – including Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Interpol, Cage The Elephant, Parcels, Idles, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Four Tet, Fisher, and more – will perform across 10 stages over the festival’s four days.

The festival’s full lineup can be seen below.

Advertisement

Also returning to the festival is its signature superjam, with this year’s edition being titled “Once More With Feeling(s): The Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam”. Besides the Chris Carrabba-fronted band, other acts involved in the superjam have yet to be announced. In 2023, the festival’s superjam was helmed by Cory Wong, backed by a 12-piece band. The setlist consisted mostly of classic rock and funk covers, and featured guests including frequent collaborators Theo Katzman and The Fearless Flyers, alongside Victor Wooten, Hanson, Remi Wolf, and more.

Pretty Lights has also been announced to perform a “sunrise set” at the close of the festival on Sunday, June 16. In addition, a press release also states that Bonnaroo 2024 will mark the only festival appearance from Fred Again…

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available starting Thursday, January 11 at 10AM Central Time, and can be accessed through a passcode that can be obtained through Bonnaroo’s official website. Tickets will also be available in various tiers of four-day packages, namely General Admission, General Admission+, VIP and Platinum, which entitle holders to varying degrees of perks. General ticket sales will follow if tickets and accommodations remain after the pre-sale.

Bonnaroo 2023 took place between June 15 and 18, and featured headliners Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger, and Foo Fighters, whose set marked the band’s first festival appearance without Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in 2022. With Josh Freese behind the drum kit, the band was also joined by Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet on vocals for two songs, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams for ‘My Hero’.

Other acts featured in Bonnaroo 2023 included Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Vulfpeck, Portugal. The Man, Fleet Foxes, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Jacob Collier, Men I Trust, Rina Sawayama, and more.

The full line-up for Bonnaroo 2024 is:

Advertisement

Thursday, June 13:

Pretty Lights

Fisher

Bigxthaplug

Disco Lines

Durand Bernarr

Eggy

Geese

Gwar

The Heavy Heavy

Honeyluv

It’s Murph

Matt Maltese

Medium Build

Michigander

Militarie Gun

Nation of Language

Neal Francis

Ocie Elliott

Oliver Heldens

Róisín Murphy

Say She She

Sid Sriram

Friday, June 14:

Post Malone

Maggie Rogers

Khruangbin

Seven Lions

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Dominic Fike

Lizzy McAlpine

Interpol

T-Pain

Svdden Death

TV Girl

Gary Clark Jr.

The Mars Volta

Faye Webster

Key Glock

Thundercat

Lovejoy

Isoxo

Grouplove

David Kushner

The Japanese House

Dr. Fresch

49 Winchester

Mike.

Larkin Poe

Shy FX

Bonny Light Horseman

Baby Queen

Mdou Moctar

Jessica Audiffred

Half Moon Run

Hamdi

LYNY

Saturday, June 15:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Cage The Elephant

Melanie Martinez

Cigarettes After Sex

Diplo

Jon Batiste

Reneé Rapp

Parcels

IDLES

Brittany Howard

Sean Paul

Knock2

Ethel Cain

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Teskey Brothers

BadBadNotGood

Teezo Touchdown

Whyte Fang

Bakar

D4VD

The Maine

Josiah & The Bonnevilles

Kasablanca

Neil Frances

Tanner Usrey

Ryan Beatty

Mike

Trousdale

Vandelux

Lovra

Sunday, June 16:

Fred Again..

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Two Friends

Carly Rae Jepsen

Joey Bada$$

Goth Babe

Galantis

Taking Back Sunday

Ashnikko

Four Tet

Charles Wesley Godwin

Milky Chance

Chappell Roan

Greensky Bluegrass

The Garden

Yves Tumor

The Beaches

Jake Wesley Rogers

S.G. Goodman

Libianca

TSHA

Irreversible Entanglements

Armand Hammer

Veggi

Pretty Lights