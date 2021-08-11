Bonnaroo and Summerfest will require COVID vaccination or negative test for entry

US festivals Bonnaroo and Summerfest have both issued separate statements announcing they will require patrons to be either fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID test for entry into their 2021 events.

The Tennessee-based Bonnaroo announced the policy on social media yesterday (August 10). The festival is slated to run between 2-5 September this year, with a lineup that features Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator and more.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021,” the post reads.

Advertisement

“Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.”

Those who are unvaccinated will be required to obtain a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entering the festival grounds, and organisers request they wear a mask at all times throughout.

Milwaukee festival Summerfest made a similar announcement the same day. It’s also set to kick off next month, running between 2-4, 9-1 and 16-18 September, with Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper and Miley Cyrus among those scheduled to perform.

A vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of the date patrons wish to attend will be required, while children under 12 will be required to wear a mask.

Advertisement

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” Milwaukee World Festival CEO Don Smiley said in a statement.

The move from Bonnaroo and Summerfest follows a similar decision from Lollapalooza last month, which required attendees to show proof they had been vaccinated, or had tested negative within the last three days.

Both Bonnaroo and Summerfest were forced to cancel their 2020 events due to the pandemic.