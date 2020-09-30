Bonnaroo Festival has been postponed for a third time

The dates for the next live instalment of Bonnaroo Festival have changed once again.

The festival – which usually takes place annually in Manchester, Tennessee, in June – has been moved from its regular summer slot. It will now take place in autumn of 2021.

The festival had already rescheduled its 2020 live edition in March to this September due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The organisers later cancelled outright, announcing a new date of June 2021. The lineup was set to include Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala and Miley Cyrus.

Today’s announcement marks the third overall change for Bonnaroo, with the festival aiming to take place from 2 to 5 September next year.

“We want to thank you for being a loyal Bonnaroovian,” the festival’s website said in a post today (September 30).

“We appreciate your patience as we navigate the best options.”

Next year will mark the festival’s 20th anniversary.

The original dates for Bonnaroo 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on Sept. 2-5, 2021. Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more. We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend. pic.twitter.com/i78MnMITdY — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) September 29, 2020

The announcement comes just a few days after the conclusion of Bonnaroo’s virtual streaming event, dubbed Virtual Roo-Ality.

The free-to-watch event took place on YouTube between 24 and 26 September and featured “live” performances from the likes of Charli XCX, Action Bronson and Denzel Curry.

Virtual Roo-Ality also showed archival performances from the likes of Beastie Boys, Jack White and Run The Jewels.

The Beastie Boys gave their final live show at Bonnaroo in 2009, when they headlined the festival. Due to high demand, the archival performance was made available to view for a short period past the original viewing dates.