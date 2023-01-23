Bono claims U2 split up “all the time”

Bono has claimed that U2 split up “all the time,” saying he’s “amazed” that the Irish rockers are “still going”.

Since forming in 1976, the band have never officially taken a formal hiatus or broken up, but their singer said in a new interview that it can be hard to stick together at points.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, Bono said he and the band’s other members – The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. – often fight and disagree, before reconciling and continuing with the band.

“I’m amazed we’re still going,” Bono admitted, adding: “Being in a band is tricky. The older you get, it gets even trickier, because when you grow up together, you’re used to taking bits out of each other.

“You’re as good as the arguments you get, but at a certain point, when people are doing well, the male loves to be the lord of his own domain, you know? It’s rough. And you can just imagine why people say, ‘Ah, f*** this, I’m outta here.’”

He went on: “I mean, I really genuinely expect that and the band breaks up all the time. It’s the truth. Then we get back together and I’m grateful we do.”

This month, U2 announced a new compilation album of “reimagined and re-recorded” tracks, called ‘Songs Of Surrender’.

The album will feature 40 songs from across their career “reimagined and re-recorded” and is set to be released on March 17, 2023

Along with the album announcement, the band shared a new version of ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’.

The announcement came after fans were sent letters from the band’s guitarist The Edge teasing the new project.

In the letters, the musician told fans that most of U2’s work “was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men” and that the songs had changed over the years to “mean something quite different to us now”.