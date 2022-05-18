Boris share single ‘She Is Burning’ from new album ‘Heavy Rocks (2022)’

Veteran Japanese experimental band Boris have announced a new album, ‘Heavy Rocks (2022)’ with a new single.

The band took to social media on Tuesday (May 17) to announce ‘Heavy Rocks (2022)’ with the release of a new single titled ‘She Is Burning’.

Advertisement

The music video for ‘She Is Burning’ aptly captures the chaos of its accompanying single. The band perform surrounded by flames while trumpets blare and fuzzy guitar riffs back singer Atsuo’s frenzied vocals.

Watch the music video for ‘She Is Burning’ below.

‘She Is Burning’ is the opener of the 10-track ‘Heavy Rocks (2022)’. The album will arrive on August 12. Pre-orders for the album’s release on vinyl, CD and cassette tape are available here.

The upcoming album will be the third entry in the band’s ongoing ‘Heavy Rocks’ series, with two prior entries of the same name, released in 2002 and 2011.

Boris said of ‘Heavy Rocks (2022)’ in a press statement via Consequence: “The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you – instinct, intuition, and fangs. This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere. We just keep showing this attitude.”

Advertisement

The track list for Boris’ ‘Heavy Rocks (2022)’ is:

‘She Is Burning’ ‘Cramper’ ‘My Name Is Blank’ ‘Blah Blah Blah’ ‘Question 1’ ‘Nosferatou’ ‘Ruins’ ‘Ghostly imagination’ ‘Chained’ ‘(Not) Last song’

The band have also announced a North America tour, with support from Nothing. The tour will kick off on August 19 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will conclude on September 24 in Mexico City. Tickets will go on sale here on Friday (May 20) at 10am local time.

The dates for Boris’ ‘Heavy Rock Breakfast’ tour with Nothing are:

AUGUST

19 – Phoenix, Arizona – Crescent Ballroom

20 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Psycho Las Vegas

22 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Sister

24 – Dallas, Texas – Studio at the Factory

25 – Austin, Texas – Empire Garage

26 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall

27 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Chelsea’s Live

29 – Atlanta, Georgia – Terminal West

30 – Carrboro, North Carolina – Cat’s Cradle

31 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

SEPTEMBER

1 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Union Transfer

2 – New York, New York – Webster Hall

3 – Boston, Massachusetts – Paradise Rock Club

6 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Mr Small’s Theatre

7 – Detroit, Michigan – Magic Stick

8 – Cleveland, Ohio – Beachland Ballroom

9 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Post. Festival

10 – St Louis, Missouri – Delmar Hall

11 – Chicago, Illinois – Metro

12 – Minneapolis – Minnesota – Fine Line

14 – Denver, Colorado – Bluebird Theater

15 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Metro Music Hall

17 – Portland, Oregon – Revolution Hall

18 – Seattle, Washington – The Crocodile

24 – Mexico City, Mexico – House of Vans