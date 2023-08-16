CL, Taeyang, Fatman Scoop and more announced for Borneo Sonic festival this October

Sarawak’s Borneo Sonic music festival has announced its full performance line-up ahead of its two-day event this October.

This past weekend, Borneo Sonic announced the artists confirmed to perform at the music festival on October 6 and 7, led by former 2NE1 member CL and Big Bang‘s Taeyang. Also performing are rap icon Fatman Scoop, EXO‘s Suho, Hyo and more. See the full line-up below.

Borneo Sonic Music Festival is set to take place on October 6 and 7 at the Sarawak Stadium in Kuching. Ticket prices range from RM488 to RM1288 and will go on sale at www.borneosonic.com on Friday (August 18).

The line-up for Borneo Sonic Music Festival is:

DAY 1 (October 6):

CL

Hyo

Fatman Scoop

Ning Baizura

Majin

7ling

Yung Kai

DAY 2 (October 7):

Taeyang

Suho

Havana Brown

Dolla

BG8LOCC

Melo Moon

Belle Sisoski

Taeyang most recently released the hit single ‘Shoong!’ with BLACKPINK‘s Lisa in April. The track was taken off the Big Bang star’s recent mini-album ‘Down to Earth’, which also featured ‘Seed’.

CL, on the other hand, released her album ‘ALPHA’, October 2021. The album scored a four-star review from NME‘s Carmen Chin, who wrote: “After years of hardship and soul-searching, CL is now in her prime with ‘ALPHA’. A homecoming by all definitions of the word, the singer-rapper takes an unabashed leap into the unknown while forging and fortifying her signature sound. ‘ALPHA’ signals a brand new era for CL as she grows into her own skin as a musician.”