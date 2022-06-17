Bottlesmoker, Logic Lost and more to perform for Fête De La Musique in Bandung

The live music line-up for the Indonesian edition of Fête De La Musique 2022 has been revealed.

Announced via Orange Cliff records on social media on Friday morning (June 17), this year’s edition of Fête De La Musique is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 18) at IFI Bandung in Bandung, Indonesia.

Slated to perform are electronic duo Bottlesmoker, The Battlebeats, Asylum Uniform, Pop At Summer, Kuntari and more. Check out the complete lineup below.

The show will begin at 3PM Indonesia time. Entry to the festival will be free, with no charge for admissions at the door.

The Malaysian lineup for Fête De La Musique was announced earlier this week. Also scheduled to take place on Saturday, the festival will feature Dani Komari, Selangor indie pop act Son of a Policeman and Saint Kylo among others.

Last week, the line-up for the Philippines version of Fête de La Musique was also announced. The event is scheduled to take place on five dates from June 21 to 28 across locations including Metro Manila, Cebu and Palawan. Acts slated to play include Cheats, The Itchyworms, and Lola Amour.

The full lineup for Fête De La Musique 2022 in Bandung, Indonesia is:

The Battlebeats

Asylum Uniform

Loonleanan

Bottlesmoker

Pop At Summer

Kuntari

Wolfza

Logic Lost