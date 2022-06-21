Boy Pablo and Celine Autumn of Sobs team up to cover ‘Don’t You Want Me’

Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter Boy Pablo has released a new cover of The Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’ featuring Sobs vocalist Celine Autumn, aka Cayenne.

Released on streaming platforms on Monday (June 20) as a birthday gift from Boy Pablo to his partner, the cover makes some notable changes to the original 1981 hit, like cutting its intro and adding a guitar solo into its second half.

Listen to Boy Pablo and Celine Autumn’s cover of ‘Don’t You Want Me’ below.

Boy Pablo last released the single ‘La Novela’ with Cuco in February. He released his debut album ‘Wachito Rico’ in October 2020.

Celine Autumn – frontwoman of Singaporean dream pop band Sobs – released her debut solo EP as Cayenne in June 2021. The self-titled EP clinched the 11th spot on NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list. Cayenne also was also featured in this year’s NME 100, which spotlights emerging artists from around the world.

In mid-May, Boy Pablo announced his first tour of Southeast Asia since November 2019. The upcoming tour – set to take place between November and December – will take him to Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore and Jakarta. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.