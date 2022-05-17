Boy Pablo and Keshi announced for Thailand’s Very Festival

Thai concert promoter The Very Company has announced the first two acts who will be performing at this year’s Very Festival in November.

Announced on Thursday (May 12), it was confirmed that Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter Boy Pablo and Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter Keshi will perform at the two-day event.

Per the announcement, four more headlining acts and six supporting acts will be announced in the lead-up to the festival. Very Festival is currently scheduled to take place at the Thunderdome, Muang Thong Thani on November 26 and 27.

Tickets to the two-day festival are now on sale at THB2,600. More single-day tickets will be released for THB2,900 at a later date.

The November event will mark Very Festival’s first showcase since 2019. The 2019 festival featured performances from The Kooks, Nothing But Thieves, Sticky Fingers, FKJ, Pale Waves, Shame, My Life As Ali Thomas and more.

Last week, Boy Pablo announced an Asia Tour that will see him perform in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Jakarta between November and December.

Keshi most recently released his debut LP, ‘Gabriel’ in late March. The 12-track record features popular tracks like ‘Somebody’, ‘Get It’, ‘Touch’ and ‘Angostura’.

Very Festival is the latest large-scale show to be announced for Thailand since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020. Other upcoming festivals happening in Thailand this year include Creamfields, Kolour in the Park and Maho Rasop.