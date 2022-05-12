Boy Pablo announces 2022 Asia tour: Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and more confirmed

Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter Boy Pablo has announced a tour of Asia that will kick off in November this year.

He took to social media on Wednesday (May 11) to share the news, confirming that he will perform in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Jakarta.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

The tour will kick off on November 18 with a show in Osaka and will wrap on December 5 after three back-to-back shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, two of which were announced in April. Boy Pablo added a third date for Jakarta after both those shows sold out.

Boy Pablo will play the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore and New Frontier Theater in Manila. A venue for Kuala Lumpur’s concert has yet to be announced.

Tickets to Boy Pablo’s Asia Tour 2022 will go on sale on Friday (May 13) at 11am local time via his official website.

The 2022 Asia tour will mark Boy Pablo’s first string of shows in the region since November 2019, when he performed in Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Manila and Jakarta.

Boy Pablo’s Asia tour follows show and tour announcements from Justin Bieber, Sigur Rós, Boys Like Girls and Russ. Other high-profile concerts and festivals returning to Asia this year include We The Fest, Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Maho Rasop Festival, 88rising’s Head in The Clouds and more.

The dates for Boy Pablo’s Asia tour 2022 are:

NOVEMBER

18 – Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro

19 – Tokyo, Japan – D-East

22 – Seoul, South Korea – Watcha Hall

23 – Taipei, Taiwan – The Wall

25 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Venue TBA

26 – Manila, Philippines – New Frontier Theater

30 – Singapore – Esplanade Theatre

DECEMBER

3 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hall Basket Senayan

4 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hall Basket Senayan

5 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hall Basket Senayan