Boy Pablo announces additional Singapore show

Boy Pablo has announced an additional show in Singapore.

The new date will be held on December 1 at 8pm, following the artist’s previously sold out date on November 31. Tickets will be available at three price point: $50, $80, and $110. Concession tickets will be available at $25.20.

The Chilean-Norwegian artist’s second date will also be part of the Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Festival. Boy Pablo’s dates join a line-up that includes performances from Say Sue Me, Japanese ambient producer Meitei, Phum Viphurit, as well as Singaporean acts Sobs and Linying. Recently, South Korean indie pop outfit ADOY and Japanese post-rock mainstays MONO were also announced for the series.

The new date is part of a now-13-date Asian tour for Boy Pablo this year, which will include stops in countries such as Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

These dates will also see Boy Pablo performing at two festivals: November’s Very festival in Thailand, where the indie artist will join artists including Keshi, pH-1 and HYBS, as well as December’s Sunbear Festival in Kuching, Sarawak, which will feature acts including No Good, Lunadira, Ramengvrl, and Sekumpulan Orang Gila.

Meanwhile, the Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter recently teamed up with Celine Autumn for a cover of The Human League’s 1981 classic, ‘Don’t You Want Me’. In July, he dropped the summery single ‘Be Mine’.

The dates for Boy Pablo’s 2022 Asia tour are:

NOVEMBER

18 – Club Quattro, Osaka, Japan

19 – O-East, Tokyo, Japan

22 – Watcha Hall, Seoul, South Korea

23 – The Wall, Taipei, Taiwan

25 – Zepp, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

26 – New Frontier Theater, Manila, The Philippines

27 – Very Festival, Bangkok, Thailand

30 – Esplanade Theatre, Singapore

DECEMBER

1 – Esplanade Theatre, Singapore

3 – Hall Basket Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

4 – Hall Basket Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

5 – Hall Basket Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

9 – Sunbear Festival, Kuching, Malaysia