Boy Pablo announces Jakarta concert this December

Chilean-Norwegian singer-songwriter Boy Pablo has announced a concert in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Boy Pablo took to social media to announce the gig on Wednesday (April 27), confirming that it will take place on December 3 at the Hall Basket Senayan in Jakarta.

Advertisement

Tickets to the concert will be made available on Friday (April 29) at 1pm Jakarta time via Boy Pablo’s website and tiket.com. Pre-sale tickets will cost IDR425,000, IDR450,000, IDR525,000 and IDR550,000.

Regular tickets – while will go on sale once pre-sale passes are snapped up – will go for IDR570,000, IDR595,000, IDR725,000 and IDR750,000.

Boy Pablo has not announced any other shows for Southeast Asia at this time. He last performed in the region in November 2019 as part of a tour that took him to Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Manila and Jakarta.

The 2019 Jakarta show also took place at the Hall Basket Senayan, making his upcoming December gig his second performance at the venue.

Boy Pablo – who released his debut album ‘Wachito Rico’ in 2020 – most recently released the single ‘La Novela’ in February.

Advertisement

Boy Pablo’s Jakarta concert is the latest show announced to take place in the country after a two-year live music drought due to COVID-19. Other large-scale shows and festivals taking place in the country later this year include two Justin Bieber concerts, We The Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta and more.