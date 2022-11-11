Boy Pablo cancels Asia tour due to health concerns

Boy Pablo has called off his upcoming tour in Asia, which was scheduled to kick off in Japan next week.

In a poignant Instagram post on Friday (November 11), Boy Pablo – aka Nico Muñoz – cited his deteriorating health as the reason for the cancellation of his appearances in the region.

“Hey everyone. It’s really hard for me to post this. It’s with a heavy heart that I need to tell you that I need to cancel the upcoming Asia tour,” he said in his latest post on the social media platform.

“This past year has been very hard for many reasons, and I kept it going till my body forced me to stop last summer.”

The artist said he has since been working on his health and taking steps in the right direction, but added that the current phase was “too risky” for him to proceed with the tour due to potential setbacks that would be “too heavy”.

He added that his energy level was “really low” to travel between time zones as he struggles with insomnia, which he could not put his body through.

“I hope you know that I do NOT take this lightly at all. This situation breaks my heart. I know how many of you were excited to hang out at the shows, and how much my team and promoters have worked on this, but I hope you can understand that this is what’s best for me in the long run,” he said.

“I’m extremely thankful to all of you who keep listening to my music and keep supporting me.”

The musician was due to perform a series of shows and festivals in the region starting in Osaka, Japan on November 18, followed by Tokyo the day after.

Other stops included countries such as Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, as well as headlining performances at two festivals: November’s Very festival in Thailand and December’s Sunbear Festival in Kuching, Sarawak.

In July, Muñoz shared some feel-good summer vibes in his latest single ‘Be Mine’, following his collaboration with Sobs‘ Celine Autumn in a surprise cover of The Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’.