Watch Boy Pablo’s new video for his single ‘Rest Up’

Boy Pablo has shared the new video for his single ‘Rest Up’ — you can check out the clip below.
Originally released back in August, ‘Rest Up’ will feature on the Norwegian artist’s (aka Nicolas Muńoz) debut album ‘Wachito Rico’, which is out this Friday (October 23).
Ahead of the album release, Boy Pablo has shared the third chapter in his ongoing ‘Wachito Rico’ visual series — which is being narrated by Tiger King‘s Rick Kirkham — following on from the videos for ‘Hey Girl’ and ‘Honey’.
You can watch Boy Pablo’s video for ‘Rest Up’ below.
Two more videos, or chapters, will drop tomorrow (October 21) and Friday to complete the ‘Wachito Rico’ visual pentalogy.
Boy Pablo is set to tour in the UK and Ireland in 2021 in support of ‘Wachito Rico’ — you can see details of those tour dates below.
March 2021
16 – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham
17 – Motion, Bristol
18 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
19 – QMU Glasgow University, Glasgow
20 – Opium, Dublin
22 – Academy 2, Manchester
24 – Location TBA, London
Speaking to NME recently, Boy Pablo explained why he chose to turn down the opportunity to sign a major record deal.
“When the labels came knocking, that was when I was like, ‘Holy crap, this is really blowing up for me now’,” he said.
“We just kept our cool because I think a lot of people just rush into whatever seems OK or good. We knew that we wanted to do this on our own. We’ve been doing this on our own and we don’t want anyone to take over what we’ve built up until now.”