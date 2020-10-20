Watch Boy Pablo’s new video for his single ‘Rest Up’

Boy Pablo has shared the new video for his single ‘Rest Up’ — you can check out the clip below.

Originally released back in August, ‘Rest Up’ will feature on the Norwegian artist’s (aka Nicolas Muńoz) debut album ‘Wachito Rico’, which is out this Friday (October 23).

Ahead of the album release, Boy Pablo has shared the third chapter in his ongoing ‘Wachito Rico’ visual series — which is being narrated by Tiger King‘s Rick Kirkham — following on from the videos for ‘Hey Girl’ and ‘Honey’.

Advertisement

You can watch Boy Pablo’s video for ‘Rest Up’ below.

Two more videos, or chapters, will drop tomorrow (October 21) and Friday to complete the ‘Wachito Rico’ visual pentalogy.

Boy Pablo is set to tour in the UK and Ireland in 2021 in support of ‘Wachito Rico’ — you can see details of those tour dates below.

March 2021

16 – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

17 – Motion, Bristol

18 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

19 – QMU Glasgow University, Glasgow

20 – Opium, Dublin

22 – Academy 2, Manchester

24 – Location TBA, London

Advertisement

Speaking to NME recently, Boy Pablo explained why he chose to turn down the opportunity to sign a major record deal.

“When the labels came knocking, that was when I was like, ‘Holy crap, this is really blowing up for me now’,” he said.

“We just kept our cool because I think a lot of people just rush into whatever seems OK or good. We knew that we wanted to do this on our own. We’ve been doing this on our own and we don’t want anyone to take over what we’ve built up until now.”