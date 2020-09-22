Boy Pablo shares airy new single ‘Leave Me Alone’

Norwegian songwriter Boy Pablo has shared a new single called ‘Leave Me Alone’ – you can listen to it below.

Accompanied by B-side ‘Be With Me’, the internet sensation’s two new tracks preview his upcoming debut album, ‘Wachito Rico’, which is due to arrive October 23 via Norwegian label 777 Music.

They follow previous tracks ‘Hey Girl’, ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’, ‘Rest Up’ and ‘Honey’.

According to Boy Pablo, ‘Leave Me Alone’ was “one of the first songs I’ve written on tour. I wrote the demo in Montreal with Esteban last year.

“The song is based on a feeling I remember from when I was a little kid. I was at a birthday party and I was having so much fun, and then my parents say that we had to go home, completely out of nowhere, and I was so disappointed and grumpy the rest of the night.

He concluded: “I finished the song in the studio where I produced it with Esteban and Erik It was one of the fun songs to record.”

Listen to ‘Leave Me Alone’ and ‘Be With Me’ below:

Boy Pablo has also announced details of an extensive Spring 2021 tour, covering the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Spain and more. See the full dates below.

MARCH 2021

2 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen

3 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

4 – Berlin, Germany – SO36

6 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum

7 – Prague – Czech Republic – Futurum

8 – Vienna, Austria – Flex

9 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvárium

10 – Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali

11 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo

12 – Paris, France – La Bellevilloise

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg main hall

14 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

16 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy2

17 – Bristol, UK – Motion

18 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

19 – Glasgow, UK – QMU Glasgow University

20 – Dublin, Ireland – Opium

22 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

24 – London, UK – Location TBA*

25 – Spain, Barcelona – Sala Apolo

26 – Madrid, Spain – Sala But

27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Capitolio

28 – Braga, Portugal – Theatro Circo

Last week, Boy Pablo and Woodes were among the variety of local and international artists announced for the 27th instalment of live-streamed music festival, Isol-Aid.

Taking place on Saturday, September 19, the line-up also included the likes of Braille Face, Elena Dakota, River Boy and Grace Ferguson, among others.

In addition to its regular program, Isol-Aid also presented the Accessible All Areas edition. Specially curated by musician Eliza Hull, the lineup placed a focus on Deaf and disabled musicians and featured Hull, Gaelynn Lea, James Holt and Ruth Patterson.

Meanwhile, Boy Pablo has shared a cover of Arctic Monkeys song ‘Piledriver Waltz’ that he performed for the Verftet Online Music Festival.