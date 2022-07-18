Boy Pablo will headline Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival in December

Boy Pablo has been announced as the headliner for this December’s Sunbear Festival.

Sunbear Festival will take place in Kuching, Sarawak on 9 and 10 December. Boy Pablo will be playing the festival’s first date.

Other acts announced to play the Malaysian festival include No Good and Lunadira. More acts are scheduled to be announced. Ticket details are also yet to be announced.

We are very excited to announce that @soypablo777 will headline on the 9 December Friday night at Sunbear Festival 2022, to become the Festival's very first headliner! Ticket details to be announce soon for #SUNBEARFEST22! For more info visit https://t.co/KPt4C6LtUG pic.twitter.com/U0blsYB3n3 — Sunbear Festival (@Sunbearfest) July 14, 2022

Previously, the Chilean-Norwegian indie-pop artist was also announced to perform in Singapore later this year as part of Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series. His performance will take place on November 30 at the Esplanade Theatre. Other artists scheduled to play the series include Phum Viphurit, Say Sue Me, Japanese ambient artist Meitei, and Sobs.

These performances join dates of Boy Pablo’s wider 2022 Asia tour, which also includes stops in the Philippines and Indonesia. He was also confirmed as a headliner for Thailand’s Very Festival in November, alongside a line-up including Keshi, ADOY and pH-1.

Earlier this month, Boy Pablo emerged with the summery single ‘Be Mine’. The track follows his collaboration with Sobs’ Celine Autumn on a surprise cover of The Human League cut, ‘Don’t You Want Me’.

Meanwhile, No Good is also currently amidst a tour supporting their 2020 record, ‘Punk Gong’. As part of the nine-date trek, the Kelantanese punk band will also play Atas Angin Festival later next month, as well as a date in Singapore on 14 August.

The currently announced line-up for Sunbear Festival is:

Boy Pablo

No Good

Lunadira