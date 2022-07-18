NewsMusic News

Boy Pablo will headline Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival in December

Joining a first wave of announced acts including No Good and Lunadira

By JX Soo
Boy Pablo
Boy Pablo performing live in 2021. Credit: Imagespace / Alamy Stock Photo

Boy Pablo has been announced as the headliner for this December’s Sunbear Festival.

Sunbear Festival will take place in Kuching, Sarawak on 9 and 10 December. Boy Pablo will be playing the festival’s first date.

Other acts announced to play the Malaysian festival include No Good and Lunadira. More acts are scheduled to be announced. Ticket details are also yet to be announced.

Previously, the Chilean-Norwegian indie-pop artist was also announced to perform in Singapore later this year as part of Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series. His performance will take place on November 30 at the Esplanade Theatre. Other artists scheduled to play the series include Phum Viphurit, Say Sue Me, Japanese ambient artist Meitei, and Sobs.

These performances join dates of Boy Pablo’s wider 2022 Asia tour, which also includes stops in the Philippines and Indonesia. He was also confirmed as a headliner for Thailand’s Very Festival in November, alongside a line-up including Keshi, ADOY and pH-1.

Earlier this month, Boy Pablo emerged with the summery single ‘Be Mine’. The track follows his collaboration with Sobs’ Celine Autumn on a surprise cover of The Human League cut, ‘Don’t You Want Me’.

Meanwhile, No Good is also currently amidst a tour supporting their 2020 record, ‘Punk Gong’. As part of the nine-date trek, the Kelantanese punk band will also play Atas Angin Festival later next month, as well as a date in Singapore on 14 August.

The currently announced line-up for Sunbear Festival is:

Boy Pablo
No Good
Lunadira

