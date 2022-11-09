Boyce Avenue announce three concerts in the Philippines next year

Boyce Avenue are set to hold three concerts in the Philippines in 2023 alongside Filipino acts The Juans, Nobita and Adie.

The Youtube sensations will hold three concerts on Valentine’s Day week, travelling to Manila’s Araneta Coliseum on February 11 and Cebu’s Waterfront Hotel Ballroom on February 12, before ending the run of shows with a concert in Davao on February 14 at the SMX Convention Center. The group are set to play a collection of love songs in line with the occasion, with Nobita and Adie set to play all three concerts while The Juans appear exclusively at the Manila showcase.

Tickets sales for all three concerts will begin on November 19 at 10am local time. Tickets for the Manila concert will be available via TicketNet, while tickets for the Cebu and Davao concerts will be available via SM Tickets. Ticket prices have not been disclosed as of the time of writing.

Boyce Avenue, which consists of brothers Alejandro Luis Manzano, Daniel Enrique Manzano, and Fabian Rafael Manzano, have built their reputation on their heartfelt acoustic covers of various pop songs via Youtube, gaining them a following that numbers in the millions. The group have also released three studio albums, the most recent of which was titled ‘Road Less Traveled’ and was released in April 2016.

Speaking to NME last year about their perception as a ‘Youtube band’, Alejandro explained their continued focus on covers alongside their own original music. “We started doing covers because we thought YouTube is like Google ­– it’s a search engine,” he shared. “So, when people go to YouTube and they search for a specific artist that they love, they might hopefully see our version or rendition of that artist’s music.”

“So, that’s kind of why we started doing it in the beginning, but now fortunately since YouTube favours quality content, we have the freedom to do whatever we want to do.”