Boyce Avenue to host exclusive fan Q&A session with Swee Lee this month

Southeast Asian fans of Boyce Avenue will soon get the chance to sling their burning questions at the acoustic trio.

Asian music retailer Swee Lee, in partnership with US guitar brand Taylor Guitars, has announced an exclusive fan meet and Q&A with the band, which will take place over Zoom on Saturday, 27 March.

Fans in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia will stand the chance to attend the private session by participating in an Instagram contest organised by Swee Lee. To take part, fans can now submit their questions for the band via the comment section on Swee Lee’s Instagram page. The contest will run from now until Wednesday, March 24.

Only 20 fans will be invited to the intimate Q&A session. Fans will be able to pick the brains of Boyce Avenue about songwriting, production, recording techniques and how they make their hits. The users who submit the best questions will be contacted by Instagram Direct Message and will be invited to the exclusive virtual Q&A session. Find more information here.

Boyce Avenue first formed in 2004 and rose to fame when they launched their YouTube channel in 2007. They have nearly 15million subscribers on the platform, and at one point had the most subscribed-to artist channel on YouTube.

Boyce Avenue are best known for their acoustic renditions of hit songs such as Miley Cyrus’ ‘We Can’t Stop’, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Photograph’ and Justin Timberlake’s ‘Mirrors’. Those three covers have each racked up over 200million views on YouTube.

The trio signed with Universal Republic Records in 2010, but backed out of the deal a year later and went on to found their own record label, 3 Peace. They have been releasing music on their own ever since, their latest studio album being 2016’s ‘Road Less Traveled’.

Over the years, Boyce Avenue have earned a strong following in Southeast Asia, having toured the region multiple times over the course of their nearly two-decade-long career. The band last performed in the region in February 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

[Editor’s Note: NME is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns Swee Lee.]