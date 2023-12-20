Boygenius on if they might make another record together

Boygenius have opened up about the potential of them making another record, saying that they like the future of the band remaining “a surprise”.

The trio – formed of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – explored the future of the project in a recent interview with NME, in celebration of their debut album ‘The Record’ being named as album of the year.

In the conversation, the band opened up about their time working on the breakthrough album, and the overwhelming response it received upon its release back in March. When asked about whether they have any plans for new material, however, they explained how they aren’t quite sure what the future holds.

Advertisement

“I like it being a surprise,” Baker began. “I like having this band be something that, because it’s more ephemeral or whatever, it’s not concretely tied to one of us or a person we have to live in every day.

“It’s something we can revisit when we feel motivated to, or it’s a place we can retreat to,” she added. “I like saving it as something sacred instead of feeling like I have to constantly grind on it.”

Since coming together to form the supergroup in 2018, the indie rock band have gone on to release their debut self-titled EP, as well as the critically acclaimed album – which was given a five-star review by NME upon its release.

More recently, they also shared a second EP in October titled ‘The Rest’ – a four-song release that contained tracks NME described as “a magical coda to their mega year”.

Before their formation, all three members had their respective solo careers. For Baker this featured her as an indie rock singer and guitarist, who released her breakthrough first album ‘Sprained Ankle’ in 2015, later followed by ‘Turn Out The Lights’ [2017] and ‘Little Oblivions’ [2021].

Advertisement

Dacus launched her own solo career with the debut LP ‘No Burden’ back in 2016. This was later followed by her 2018 second album ‘Historian’ and the 2021 record ‘Home Video’.

For Bridgers, aside from her time in Boygenius, the musician was also a member of the band Sloppy Jane, as well as Better Oblivion Community Center – which also featured Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes. She also released two solo albums in 2017 and 2020, and has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Matty Healy, The National, MUNA, SZA, Kid Cudi and more.

Elsewhere in the recent interview with NME, the band also revealed that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was meant to appear as a guest star on their album, but didn’t get a chance to record his parts as he accidentally slept through the session.

Speaking of the rock icon, the band also recalled the moment he joined them on stage during their show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 31 to play the drums during their rendition of ‘The Record’ track ‘Satanist’.

Telling NME how the surprise performance arose Bridgers explained: “I made friends with Dave backstage at a Billie Eilish show. He’s the coolest guy ever… I was texting the boys, being like, ‘I met Dave Grohl, and he exceeds every expectation of how a rock star can be in the world’. I think we, as a group, look for that a lot – like, who is living their life the way that we want to get old and live our lives?”