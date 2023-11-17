Boygenius release ‘The Parting Glass’ cover in tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Boygenius have released a cover of the traditional Irish ballad, ‘The Parting Glass’, in tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor.

Today (November 17), Boygenius – the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – shared the track on streaming platforms and features Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds. The song was recored and released as a tribute to Sinead O’Connor, who died in July at the age of 56.

O’Connor famously recored and released ‘The Parting Glass’ in 2002. Boygenius wrote on social media that the cover will benefit charities, specifically the Aisling Project, which the trip describe as “an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland”.

Notably, the Aisling Project was selected by Sinead O’Connor’s estate, and a photo of O’Connor is being used as the track’s art. Listen to Boygenius’ and Ye Vagabond’s cover of ‘The Parting Glass’ below.

In an interview in early August following the death of Sinead O’Connor, Boygenius’ Phoebe Bridgers shared that she had always looked up to the Irish icon and even shaved her head as a teen to look like her.

“Even before I heard Sinéad’s music, I knew she was a revolutionary. I was obsessed with her and the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ video,” Bridgers said. “Whether it’s about the famine or the Catholic Church or Margaret Thatcher, history is on her side in a way it wasn’t at the time. People and the media were not nice to her.”

Boygenius’ debut album ‘The Record’ came out in March of this year, which NME described as an “instant classic” in a five-star review. It added: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen.”