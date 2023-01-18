boygenius release three new singles and announce new album

Boygenius have announced their return with three new singles and news of the first full length project from the band.

The upcoming album, titled ‘the record’, is due out on March 31 Polydor / Interscope Records and is available to pre-order here. The album’s first three singles ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’ can be streamed below.

The indie-rock supergroup – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – released a self-titled EP in 2018.

NME called it “a record that leaves you yearning for more” in a five-star review, adding that it “would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days”.

The trio also teamed up on Bridgers track ‘Graceland Too’ from her 2020 album ‘Punisher’ as well as providing backing vocals on ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, a track from the debut solo album by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.

The release of the three singles marks the first new music from the band since 2020, when they released a handful of demos from the recording sessions for the EP to raise money for charity.

In 2021, Baker linked back up with her boygenius bandmates, featuring Bridgers and Dacus on the track ‘Favor’ from her third album, ‘Little Oblivions’. That album was released in February 2021 to a four-star review from NME, and also featured singles ‘Faith Healer’ and ‘Hardline’.

In November that year, boygenius played at a San Francisco charity event, marking the first time they had performed together since 2018.

The trio performed a 12-song set that comprised of a handful of their individual solo tracks and the entirety of their self-titled Boygenius EP. All proceeds from the one-off benefit gig at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society went to the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses.

the record is out march 31st and three songs are out now. https://t.co/WjyL0e2I9U pic.twitter.com/9oDUBIIrGu — boygenius (@xboygeniusx) January 18, 2023

The full tracklist of ‘the record’ is as follows:

1. ‘Without You Without Them’

2. ‘$20’

3. ‘Emily I’m Sorry’

4. ‘True Blue’

5. ‘Cool About It’

6. ‘Not Strong Enough’

7. ‘Revolution 0’

8. ‘Leonard Cohen’

9. ‘Satanist’

10. ‘We’re In Love’

11. ‘Anti-Curse’

12. ‘Letter To An Old Poet’

In other news, boygenius will perform at this year’s Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and April 22, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

The Californian festival will take place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23. You can register for passes now on Coachella’s official website.