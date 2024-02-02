Boygenius reportedly announce hiatus at secret show

Boygenius are reportedly going on hiatus.

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker supposedly made the announcement during a pair of “secret” acoustic gigs in Los Angeles last night, February 1. While the band have yet to confirm the hiatus on social media, they reportedly told the audience that they are “going away for the foreseeable future.”

At the time of publishing, video footage of the announcement has not been shared on social media.

“we’re going away for the foreseeable future” the boys tonight at the acoustic show in LA — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024

Advertisement

The trio’s second show of the night was captured and shared on Instagram via fan account Boygenius Source, and can be seen here. On X (formerly Twitter), Boygenius Source shared that Lucy Dacus said it was the band’s “last show” and that they were “feeling it”.

“this is our last show, and we’re feeling it” Lucy tonight at the final acoustic show in LA — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024

Later, as they began playing the final song on the setlist, ‘Not Strong Enough’, Dacus reportedly said that they were playing their last song, before Baker clarified “not EVER,” suggesting that the band will be back together someday.

“This is the last song”- Lucy

“Not EVER”- Julien — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 2, 2024

The band played 13 songs during their acoustic sets, which included the songs ‘Cool About It’, ‘Satanist’, ‘Black Hole’, ‘Powers’, ‘We’re in Love’ and Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Graceland Too’.

Advertisement

Boygenius are up for six Grammy nominations this weekend – for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Alternative Album of the Year, Alternative Music Performance, Rock Performance and Rock Song.

All six nominations come off the back of their debut album, ‘The Record’, which was crowned NME‘s Album of The Year for 2023. ‘The Record’ scored a glowing five-star review, with Erica Campbell writing: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”

The trio most recently unveiled their new signature guitar in collaboration with guitar manufacturer Grestch. The limited edition Broadkaster Jr., will come adorned with Boygenius details including fingerboard inlays designed with iconography personal to the trio, along with a nickel head badge featuring the trio’s signatures.