Boygenius to play first show in three years to fundraise for San Francisco nonprofit

Boygenius have detailed their first performance as a band since November of 2018, locking in a one-off benefit show to take place in San Francisco later this month.

The indie-rock supergroup – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – will perform at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society on November 19, with all proceeds from the event going to the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses. Tickets for the concert have already sold out.

According to their website, the organisation “produce[s] free, live music and entertainment for Bay Area children, teens, adults, and elders who don’t have the ability to easily experience the uplifting power of the arts in any other way”.

Baker linked back up with her Boygenius bandmates earlier this year, featuring Bridgers and Dacus on the track ‘Favor’ from her third album, ‘Little Oblivions’. That album was released back in February to a four-star review from NME, and also featured singles ‘Faith Healer’ and ‘Hardline’.

Dacus released her third album, ‘Home Video’, in June. Also earning four stars from NME, it featured the singles ‘Thumbs’, ‘Hot & Heavy’, ‘VBS’ and ‘Brando’. 2022 will see Dacus tour Europe and the UK, with a 20-date run set to kick off in March.

Bridgers has kept incredibly busy in the year-and-a-half following the release of her second album, ‘Punisher’, launching her own record label (Saddest Factory) and dropping the ‘Copycat Killer’ EP of reworks. ‘Punisher’ earned itself a five-star review, and was previewed by the singles ‘Garden Song’, ‘Kyoto’, ‘I See You’ and ‘I Know The End’.

The trio’s most recent outing as Boygenius was their 2018 self-titled EP. NME called it “a record that leaves you yearning for more” in a five-star review, adding that the “would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days”.