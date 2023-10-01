Boygenius unveil another new single during live gig, ‘Powers’

Boygenius have unveiled another new song during a live performance this week (September 30) – check out footage of ‘Powers’ below.

The indie trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – were playing a gig in Philadelphia at the TD Pavilion at The Mann when they debuted the latest of their new songs.

It follows on from the first airing of ‘Afraid Of Heights’ last week (September 26) from their upcoming EP ‘The Rest’. The previous evening, Boygenius premiered ‘Black Hole’ at the same Boston venue.

Due for release on October 13, ‘The Rest’ will also include another as-yet-unheard songs. You can pre-order the EP here.

Check out footage of the band performing ‘Powers’ here:

During the encore of their show in Boston recently, Boygenius were joined onstage by surprise guest Hozier for a collaborative performance of ‘Salt In The Wound’. The track appears on the trio’s 2018 self-titled debut EP.

Boygenius’ debut studio album ‘The Record’ arrived back in March. In a five-star review, NME described the project as “a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen”.

It continued: “Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time. Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

Back in August, the band played a huge outdoor headline show in London’s Gunnersbury Park.

More recently, Boygenius shared an animated official music video for their song ‘Cool About It’.