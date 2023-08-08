BOYNEXTDOOR announce first comeback with ‘WHY..’, out next month

Rookie K-pop boy group BOYNEXTDOOR have announced their first comeback with their debut mini-album ‘WHY..’, due out in September.

READ MORE: 30 questions with BOYNEXTDOOR



The announcement was made via the boyband’s social media channels yesterday (August 7), and included the project’s title, format and release date of September 4 at 6pm KST.

The announcement also included a black-and-white teaser image for the upcoming EP, depicting what appears to be an old-school carnival with a merry-go-round. Other details, such as the mini-album’s tracklist, have yet to be announced by the group’s company, KOZ Entertainment, but are expected in coming weeks.

Advertisement

The forthcoming release of ‘WHY..’ will mark the six-piece’s first new music since they officially debuted in May with the single album ‘WHO!’, led by title track ‘Serenade’. Aside from its lead single, ‘WHO!’ also included B-sides ‘But I Like You’ and ‘One and Only’, both of which also received music video treatments.

BOYNEXTDOOR – comprising Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak – are the first and only K-pop group so far to debut under KOZ Entertainment. Founded by rapper Zico, KOZ Entertainment is a subsidiary label under HYBE Labels, alongside other notable sublabels such as Source Music, Pledis Entertainment and Big Hit Music.

In other K-pop news, BTS member V announced earlier today (August 8) details of his upcoming solo album, revealed to be titled ‘Layover’. Slated for release on September 8, the project will consist of six songs in total, including one piano track. Watch the first ‘Layover’ visualiser here.