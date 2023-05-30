BOYNEXTDOOR make their official debut with ‘Serenade’ MV

New K-pop boyband BOYNEXTDOOR have made their official debut with ‘Serenade’.

The new music video follows the group as they travel across town to their crush’s home in order to confess their love. Once there, the six-member group come face to face with their crush’s father, whom the group awkwardly bow to before walking away.

“I love you, baby, baby, baby / I’ve been screaming the whole neighborhood knows (I like you) / My neighbors go, yah, yah, yah / Let’s get some sleep, yoo-ooh, oh-oh / I swear you’ll like it,” BOYNEXTDOOR sing on the lovelorn song.

Advertisement

‘Serenade’ is one of three tracks from BOYNEXTDOOR’s debut single album ‘WHO!’. The project also features the songs ‘But I Like You’ and ‘One and Only’, both of which have also received the music video treatment.

BOYNEXTDOOR are notably the first K-pop group to debut under the Zico-founded KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE labels headed. The lineup features Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.

In other K-pop news, Tomorrow X Together recently brought musician Coi Leray onstage as a surprise guest at the Los Angeles stop of their ongoing ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour to perform ‘Happy Fools’ live together for the first time.

Meanwhile, SHINee have teased plans for their upcoming concerts and music releases this year. During a recent fanmeeting event, member Taemin told fans “please be fully prepared for just how many comebacks there will be”, hinting at more than one music release for SHINee this year.