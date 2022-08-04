Boys Like Girls add Bangkok date to 2022 Asia tour

Boston pop-punk outfit Boys Like Girls have announced a headlining show in Bangkok, the latest addition to the band’s tour of Southeast Asia this October.

Co-organised by Skesh Entertainment and Defiant Entertainment, the concert marks the group’s post-pandemic return to Thailand, and takes place on October 17 at Lido Connect. In commemoration of the 15th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, the Bangkok show will see the band performing the album in its entirety, per their other Asian tour dates. Early bird tickets are limited to 100 and are priced at THB1,900, pre-sale tickets go for THB2400 and tickets at the door cost THB2,400.

Apart from the Bangkok stop, an additional date in Cebu, Philippines on October 13 has been added to the tour, after the initial Cebu show on October 12 sold out. The show will also take place at the Skyhall in SM Seaside Cebu, and VIP section tickets go for PHP3,710 while general admission tickets go for PHP2,650.

The band’s Asia tour was initially scheduled for April 2020, but was pushed to September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Persistent global health concerns then forced the band to postpone the tour until September 2021, and again until October 2022. The tour currently has stops in Manila, Cebu, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

Boys Like Girls– consisting of lead vocalist Martin Johnson, lead guitarist Paul DiGiovanni, bassist Gregory James and drummer John Keefe– released their self-titled debut album in 2006. It sold over 700,000 copies and certified gold in the US, and produced hits including ‘The Great Escape’, ‘Hero/Heroine’ and ‘Thunder’. The band’s last album was 2012’s ‘Crazy World’.

The band’s new shows in Bangkok and Cebu are the latest announcements of tour dates from international acts within Southeast Asia, after Michael Learns to Rock announced dates in Indonesia and Singapore, and Beabadoobee announced dates in Manila, Bangkok, Singapore and Jakarta. Other upcoming music events across the region include Jakarta’s We The Fest, whose lineup features CL, Jackson Wang and Oh Wonder, and the Asia leg of SEVENTEEN’s recently-expanded Be The Sun tour in Jakarta, Manila and Singapore.

The tour dates for Boys Like Girls’ 2022 Asian tour are:

10 October – New Frontier Theatre, Manila, Philippines

11 October – New Frontier Theatre, Manila, Philippines

12 October – SM Seaside City Cebu, Cebu, Philippines

13 October – SM Seaside City Cebu, Cebu, Philippines

14 October – 222 Arts Club, Singapore, Singapore

15 October – Venue TBD, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

17 October – Lido Connect, Bangkok, Thailand