Boys Like Girls to play Malaysia’s Rock On Fest alongside Sekumpulan Orang Gila and more

American pop-punk band Boys Like Girls will be performing at Malaysia’s Rock On Fest this October.

Boys Like Girls will be joined by Malaysian acts Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Midnight Fusic, One Buck Short, Margosa, Fugo and Time Machine, with the organisers promising “many more” acts will be joining the lineup. The festival is set to be held at The Grand Hall at the Taylor’s University Lakeside campus in Selangor this October 15.

Presale tickets are now available via EventBrite. A general admission pass will cost gig-goers MYR149, and those looking to skip the line can fork out MYR239 for a Rockiss Pass that will grant the holder access to an early entrance and express lane, a personalised laminate, an official Poster and a limited edition canvas bag.

Boys Like Girls have also announced dates in Manila, Cebu, Singapore, and Bangkok as part of their Asia tour in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The band will perform at Bangkok’s Lido Connect this October 17, and will be performing their debut album in its entirety per their other Asian tour dates.

An additional date in Cebu, Philippines on October 13 was added to the tour, after the initial Cebu show on October 12 sold out.

Boys Like Girls released their self-titled debut album in 2006. It sold over 700,000 copies and certified gold in the US, and produced hits including ‘The Great Escape’, ‘Hero/Heroine’ and ‘Thunder’. The band’s last album was 2012’s ‘Crazy World’.

Sekumpulan Orang Gila recently clinched the Best Rock Album award at Malaysia’s Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) awards ceremony on September 11. The band were also nominated for the Best Album award for their 2021 album ‘Second Voyage’, a groundbreaking moment for Malaysia’s underground music scene as the first post-hardcore act to be nominated for the award.

The post-hardcore outfit first shot to prominence in 2012 following the release of their single ‘Sumpah Pendekar’, which featured lyrics written by the iconic rocker M.Nasir. An acoustic version of the song was included in their 2015 sophomore album ‘Bahtera’.

The lineup for Rock On Festival so far is:

Boys Like Girls

Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Midnight Fusic

One Buck Short

Margosa

Fugo

Time Machine