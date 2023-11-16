‘Boys Planet’ contestant Lee Seung-hwan to debut solo later this month under moniker ONLEE

Boys Planet participant Lee Seung-hwan is set to make his official solo debut under the moniker ONLEE later this month.

ONLEE announced his official debut yesterday (November 15) through his social media pages with a scheduler for teasers leading up to the official release of his debut mini-album titled ‘Switch ON’ due out November 27.

Remaining details regarding the album’s tracklist and lead single have yet to be announced but are expected to arrive in the coming days.

This will mark ONLEE’s first official body of work since he concluded his run on the Mnet reality survival show Boys Planet as one of its contestants, where he finished in 24th place after being eliminated in episode 11. However, ONLEE made his first public appearance as a trainee in the idol survival show Under Nineteen in 2018, which later led to his debut as part of the now-defunct boyband 1THE9. He also appeared as a contestant on the SBS show LOUD, however was later eliminated in the first round.

ONLEE previously dropped a stand-alone single dedicated to fans titled ‘Be With You!’ in September this year, which he both co-wrote and co-composed. It marked his first music since he signed exclusive contracts with AllBlue Records and Inyeon Entertainment as a solo act after his stint on Boys Planet.

